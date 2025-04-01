Analysts Offer Predictions for Payoneer Global Q2 Earnings

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
