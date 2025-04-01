Analysts Offer Predictions for Payoneer Global Q2 Earnings

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

