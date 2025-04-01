Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):

Get OncoCyte Co alerts:

3/31/2025 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – OncoCyte had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 97,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,023.55. The trade was a 181.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith acquired 1,077,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,209,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,975.55. The trade was a 60.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,185,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,339 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 654,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 159,106 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.