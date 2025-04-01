Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,496,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 281,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 373,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 205,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

