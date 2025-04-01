Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $16.19

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 205,120 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,247,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 646,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,316.19. This represents a 46.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $500,900.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at about $27,978,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,925,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

