Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$4,334.28

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4,334.28.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

TSE CSU opened at C$4,557.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4,780.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4,561.07. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$3,535.00 and a 52-week high of C$5,040.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.