Analysts Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$4,334.28

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4,334.28.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
