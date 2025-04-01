Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$18.89

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.89.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. ATB Capital cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE LSPD opened at C$12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total transaction of C$78,022.35. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$353,527.08. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.