Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $283.40

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.40.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $239.94 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

