Analysts Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) PT at $119.33

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th.

LRN stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stride by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after acquiring an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

