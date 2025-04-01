Analyzing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trillion Energy International and U.S. Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy $20.62 million 1.97 -$32.36 million ($0.98) -1.22

Profitability

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

This table compares Trillion Energy International and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A U.S. Energy -141.51% -71.83% -39.03%

Risk & Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Energy has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

