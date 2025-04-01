Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Angi by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Angi by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $766.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

