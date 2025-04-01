Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Stories

