Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

