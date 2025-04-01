Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arbe Robotics Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.
About Arbe Robotics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.