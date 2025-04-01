Atb Cap Markets Decreases Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.20. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

