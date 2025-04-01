ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.38% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

