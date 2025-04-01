AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 8,962,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,084,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

