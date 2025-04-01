AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of AutoNation worth $515,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

