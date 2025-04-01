Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,768.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Avnet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.