Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$11.12 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$10.12 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.37 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

