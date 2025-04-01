B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CNTA

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,747.66. The trade was a 35.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $193,390.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,609.54. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,309,568 over the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

