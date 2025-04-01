B. Riley Forecasts L.B. Foster’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

