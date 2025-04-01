B. Riley Weighs in on Titan Machinery FY2026 Earnings

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

