Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $23,628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $13,359,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 405.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

