Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 4,689,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

