Barrington Research Weighs in on Concentrix Q2 Earnings

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concentrix in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.