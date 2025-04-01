Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

