Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, and Cencora are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that specialize in biotechnology—developing and commercializing products like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic tools through scientific research and innovation. These stocks are often characterized by high volatility given the inherent risks in drug development and regulatory approvals, yet they can provide substantial returns if breakthrough products succeed in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. 6,477,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.75. 1,787,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.60 and its 200-day moving average is $552.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,535. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. Danaher has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $275.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.18.

