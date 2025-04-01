Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that have significant direct involvement with Bitcoin, whether through holding the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets, facilitating its mining or trading, or developing technology and infrastructure for the digital currency ecosystem. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics without purchasing the cryptocurrency directly, though they remain subject to typical market and company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,515,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,216,676. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 34,592,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,488,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,053,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,443. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 26,094,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,800,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 22,881,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,409,668. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 4.36.

