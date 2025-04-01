BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

In related news, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62.24. This represents a 99.94 % decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,420 shares of company stock valued at $649,531. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

