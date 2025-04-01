Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.