BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $39.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

BorgWarner stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

