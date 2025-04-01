Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $160.62 and last traded at $162.74. Approximately 9,068,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 30,293,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

Specifically, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $787.25 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

