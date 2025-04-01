Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

