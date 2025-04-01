Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.