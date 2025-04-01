Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,242.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242.50 ($16.05).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.41) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 877 ($11.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 961.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

