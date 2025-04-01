Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,242.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242.50 ($16.05).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.41) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Dunelm Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
