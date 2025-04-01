Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $292.06

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.06.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 1.5 %

Insulet stock opened at $262.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day moving average of $259.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.