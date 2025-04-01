Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.75

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 181,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

