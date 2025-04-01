Brokerages Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target at $44.25

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Get Oklo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,493,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.28. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.