Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) PT at $117.71

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

