Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

WULF stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.70.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 682,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

