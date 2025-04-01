Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Textron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Textron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

