Brokers Offer Predictions for Boeing’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

NYSE BA opened at $170.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.28. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

