Brokers Offer Predictions for SKYX Platforms Q1 Earnings

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SKYX Platforms in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SKYX Platforms’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 44.92%.

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3,008.78. SKYX Platforms has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 80,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

