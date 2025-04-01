Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.