Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CPST opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

