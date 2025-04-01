Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$240.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$210.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.15. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$132.99 and a 52 week high of C$217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

