Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$122.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.00.

TSE:CP opened at C$100.99 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$97.52 and a twelve month high of C$121.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

