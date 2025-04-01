Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enovix

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enovix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enovix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

