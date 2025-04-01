Capital One Financial Has Positive View of EE Q3 Earnings

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a report released on Friday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE opened at $28.67 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

