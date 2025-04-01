Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cardinal Health traded as high as $138.62 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 2472672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,963,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,811,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,144,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

