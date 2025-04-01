Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.06. 28,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 34,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Champion Iron Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
