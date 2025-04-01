ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded to In-Line Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1.50 price objective on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.66.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $0.61 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The company had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in ChargePoint by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

